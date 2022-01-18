It’s still business as usual in Civil Secretariat amid surging COVID cases

According to him, another significant decision is that every visitor will have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to gain entry in the Secretariat.

“For attendance monitoring, we are presently using a face-recognition system instead of bio-metric attendance which has been suspended for the time being due to risk involved vis-a-vis spread of infection. However, the frisking at the entry using machines is part of the police SOP to ensure that no one can enter with a weapon or other object infringing security. So that cannot be suspended but the instructions are in place to take adequate precautions to check spread of infection,” he stated.

“Another important measure taken is with regard to conduct of meetings. More than fifty percent people are allowed to attend the meetings through video-conferencing, either at home or at remote places. If the meetings are to be conducted in the Secretariat only, then we spread them (participants) in our three meeting-halls and connect them using a video-conferencing facility. Some senior officers have already been provided with this facility (video-conferencing) in their respective rooms so they join from there,” Principal Secretary specifies.