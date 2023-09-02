It’s sunshine moment for India: Jitendra Singh

Sriharikota: As the ISRO’s trusted workhorse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle – Extended (PSLV-EL) launched India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya L1 from Sriharikota Range on Saturday Union Minister Jitendra Singh described it as “sunshine moment for India”.

“While the whole world watched this with baited breath, it is indeed a sunshine moment for India,” a statement issued here quoted Singh as saying while addressing ISRO scientists and engineers at the Mission Control Room soon after the PSLV-C57 ejected Aditya L1 around 1 pm IST.

“Indian scientists had been working, toiling day and night for years and years together. But now comes the moment of vindication, the moment of redeeming the pledge to the nation,” said Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions and Atomic Energy.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this happen “by opening up new vistas for India’s space sector and telling us that sky is not the limit”.