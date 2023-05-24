IT’S WRAP-UP | G20 summit concludes; delegates leaving for Delhi today

Srinagar: The delegates who arrived in Srinagar on Monday for the G20 summit would leave for New Delhi on Thursday morning but they would pack with them memories of being hypnotised by the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir and the elaborate hospitality they enjoyed during their three-day stay.

During their stay in Srinagar, besides the third Tourism Working Group meeting sessions and the events on its sidelines, they also enjoyed sightseeing including the Shikara ride on the waters of the famed Dal Lake, the visit to the historic Mughal Garden, the round of golf on the 18-hole Royal Springs Golf Course, and the visit to Polo View High Street Market in the City Centre.

While Srinagar was decked in G20 colours for the summit, the road from Srinagar International Airport to the venue at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) was also spruced up with the walls painted with murals and paintings.

Even the security bunkers were given a new look.