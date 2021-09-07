I’ve been placed under house arrest: Mehbooba

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed to have been put under house detention while asserting that the decision of authorities to restrain her movement had "exposed the government's claims of normalcy".

Mehbooba took to Twitter and posted pictures of the entrance to her residence being purportedly blocked by a security forces' vehicle.

“I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Mehbooba also hit out at the Centre alleging that while the government of India “is expressing concern for the rights of people in Afghanistan, but the same are being denied to Kashmiris”.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris,” Mehbooba wrote.