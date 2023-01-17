J P Nadda gets extension till June 2024

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda would continue to head the party till June next year, the party's senior strategist Amit Shah announced on the second day of its national executive meet.

The term of Nadda, who took over the party's top post from Amit Shah in 2020, was scheduled to end in January this year.

However, there was an expectation that his term would be extended, with nine state elections lined up this year and general elections in 2024.