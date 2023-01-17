J P Nadda gets extension till June 2024

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda would continue to head the party till June next year, the party's senior strategist Amit Shah announced on the second day of its national executive meet.
The term of Nadda, who took over the party's top post from Amit Shah in 2020, was scheduled to end in January this year.
However, there was an expectation that his term would be extended, with nine state elections lined up this year and general elections in 2024.
“The BJP national executive unanimously decided to extend party president J P Nadda's term till June 2024,” Amit Shah announced at a news conference.
“We are confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Nadda, the party will win 2024 Lok Sabha polls with bigger mandate than 2019,” Shah said.
BJP leaders agree that Nadda enjoys the confidence of PM Modi and his good performance enabled the party to decide on an extension.
Shah today underscored that the BJP won many state elections under Nadda's leadership and expressed confidence that it would achieve a bigger mandate than 2019 in 2024.
He also lauded Nadda's leadership during the pandemic, saying he connected the party organisation with the service of people.
Besides, caste equations are also in favour of Nadda.
Sources said that under the BJP constitution, a party president could get two consecutive terms of three years each.
There is also a provision that after the organisational elections are held in at least 50 percent of the state units, the process of election of the national president can start.
On Monday, Nadda had underscored that party leaders should ensure victory in all the nine state assembly polls slated for this year.
PM Modi is expected to outline the political roadmap for the party Tuesday evening in the valedictory session of the meeting being attended by the party's union ministers, state chief ministers, and around 350 leaders from across the country.