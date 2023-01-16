Jal Shakti Deptt, PRIs under scanner over sale of 500 water supply pipes meant for people

Bandipora: A scam involving the Jal Shakti Department has surfaced in north Kashmir's Bandipora district where hundreds of water pipes for the local population are alleged to have been sold through Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

While leaving the local population in the dark, the locals believe those involved in the scam are Sarpanchs of at least five Panchayats of Ajas Halqa and officials of the Jal Shakti Department.

As per the locals and Panchs of these Halqas, the pipes were procured by the Jal Shakti division and handed over to the PRIs to be placed or installed in those areas having issues with potable water.