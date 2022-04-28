Jamia Masjid closed temporarily to prevent attempts to disrupt peace: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal on Thursday said the historic Jamia Masjid has been temporarily closed on the occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida in view of inputs about attempts to disrupt peace.

“We had credible inputs that people from across the border had decided to disrupt peace and tranquillity. They had assigned people to carry out such activities which will create law and order problem.

Authorities took preventive measures and decided to temporarily close Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida,” Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar told Greater Kashmir.