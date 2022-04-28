Jamia Masjid closed temporarily to prevent attempts to disrupt peace: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal on Thursday said the historic Jamia Masjid has been temporarily closed on the occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida in view of inputs about attempts to disrupt peace.
“We had credible inputs that people from across the border had decided to disrupt peace and tranquillity. They had assigned people to carry out such activities which will create law and order problem.
Authorities took preventive measures and decided to temporarily close Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul-Vida,” Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar told Greater Kashmir.
“We won’t allow anybody to create law and order problems,” the SSP added.
According to a spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the government and police officials, headed by a magistrate, visited the Jamia Masjid premises on Wednesday and “conveyed that the authorities have decided not to allow Shab–e–Qadr and Jumat–ul–Vida prayers”.
“The authorities also decided that no prayers or shab be allowed on Shab-e-Qadr at the Jamia Masjid. Anjuman strongly denounces this decision of the authorities,” Anjuman Auqaf, Jamia Masjid said.
Pertinently, in 2017, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched during the festival outside Jamia Masjid.