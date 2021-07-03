Jammu and Kashmir Cements may soon bite dust

Srinagar: Once a profitable public sector undertaking, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has made its mind to wind up the J&K Cement Limited – the only government owned cement manufacturing plant in the Union Territory.

Officials informed that majority of the employees of JKCL have been shifted “on deputation” to some departments after the corporation was unable to generate revenue to clear its salary bills.

“The JKCL is almost closed, now only an official order is required to wind it up. There is no staff except a few watchmen who guard its premises. There is no activity in the plant for the last 2 years, the liabilities have piled up above Rs 300 crore,” a senior Industries and Commerce department official said.