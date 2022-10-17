‘Jammu and Kashmir sitting on substance abuse volcano’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Health Department Monday said that the consumption of tobacco and smoking had declined by 3 percent while substance abuse, especially Opioid use had significantly increased in J&K.

As per an addiction survey in 10 districts, Kashmir has around 70,000 substance users and 52,000 people are using IV heroin.

As per the doctors, there is a shift from medicinal opioids (Codeine, SP, Tramadol, Tapentadol) to hardcore drugs mostly IV heroin.

“We are sitting on a volcano of Opioid addiction in J&K. The average cost of heroin per user per day is Rs 3000,” doctors said.

Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that to reduce the menace of tobacco usage among the youth, people need to avail counselling and cessation facilities as tobacco was the gateway to drugs.