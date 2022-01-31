Jammu-Baramulla railway line | A project for uplifting J&K's economy

The logistics of the track faced many natural challenges as it had to be constructed through major earthquake zone, battling extreme temperatures and hilly terrains. Though the sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are operational, the track from Katra to Banihal is yet to be completed. Moreover, the extension of the railway line up to Kupwara has also been approved.

Tracing back into the annals of history, the first railway track in the erstwhile state was laid in 1897 from Sialkot (Pakistan) to Jammu by the then colonial government. In 1947, with the partition of India, the Jammu-Sialkot line was closed since Sialkot went to Pakistan. As a result, the entire state of Jammu-Kashmir was disconnected from the Indian rail network and Pathankot in the Indian state of Punjab remained the nearest railhead.