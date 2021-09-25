‘Jammu Declaration’ will defeat votaries of Dixon Plan: NC

Kalakote: Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana today strongly vouched for defeating the proponents of the infamous Dixon Plan by maintaining religious-regional unity and singular entity of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Jammu Declaration, a voice of Jammu by Jammu for inclusive J&K, will come with a roadmap to defeat the votaries of Dixon Plan who want to divide Jammu region on the basis of religion”, Rana said while leading the cadre, senior leadership and cross section of civil society in paying tribute to Thakur Rachpal Singh at the Barkhi ceremony to commemorate the first death anniversary of the late leader at Kalakote in Rajouri district, a party handout said.
“This will actually be the sincere homage to leaders like Th Rachpal Singh, who worked all their life against the machinations of dividing Jammu and Kashmir on regional, sub-regional and religious lines,” the Provincial President said, adding that those unleashing this divisive politics “will face their Waterloo”.
Rana said the best tribute to Thakur Sahib is to keep a united J&K and work for equitable development of all regions and sub regions and not letting any region have any supremacy over the other.
He said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and prosper as one entity with all the regions and the sub-regions besides people of various faiths enjoying equal opportunities of progress. “The ill-conceived concepts like the Dixon Plan are against the spirit of unity in diversity, he maintained.”
Rana, according to the statement, conveyed the messages of homage from the President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, recalling that Thakur Sahib believed in the political philosophy of the National Conference which is based on the rich ethos of inclusiveness, camaraderie and spirit of sacrifice.
He also conveyed the message paying tributes to Thakur Sahib by the former Chief Minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Paying tributes to the late leader, former minister and senior leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra recalled in their messages the key role played by Thakur Rachpal Singh in strengthening the party at grassroots level and working all along for betterment of the people in various capacities.
Sadhotra recalled his services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri district in particular, saying his departure has left a big vacuum in the party which is hard to fill.
While dwelling upon various facets of the life of Thakur Sahib, former minister and senior leader Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari said the late leader has left an indelible mark of public service and worked for harmonious growth of the society based on the cherished agenda of amity and brotherhood.
In his tributes, State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta remembered Th Rachpal Singh for his qualities of head and heart, saying public good was the mission of his life.
Paying tribute to Thakur Rachpal Singh, Former minister and senior leader Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo said that he will always be remembered for his tireless contribution in ameliorating the lot of peasants, labour fraternity, weaker sections and downtrodden people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri-Poonch belt in particular.
Provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan, while speaking on the occasion said: “Thakur Sahib’s selfless service will remain a guiding force and inspiration for the younger generation of National Conference cadres”. He said that in his death, the party has lost a dedicated, sincere and hardworking leader whose role in strengthening the bonds of amity and brotherhood between various segments of society.
Provincial Vice President Bashir Ahmed Wani paid glowing tributes to Thakur Sahib and spoke about his long association with the late leader. He said Thakur Sahib has left an indelible mark of public service.
Other senior National Conference leaders also paid tribute to Th. Rachpal Singh, describing him as a leader par excellence, saying he will be remembered for his qualities as a seasoned politician and a gentleman, who strived hard for progress and development of his constituency besides strengthening the party at grass roots level.
They included Bimla Luthra, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Vipan Pal Sharma, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Bushan Uppal, Pardeep Bali, Rita Gupta, Ch. Nassem Liaquet, Manzoor Malik, Rohit Bali, Sahil Salathia, Master Shamsher Singh, Owasis Bukhari, Shahim Akhter, Haji Mohd Sadiq, Ashok Sharma, Bansi Lal, Ch. Muzaffar Hussain, Rattal Lal Padha, Puspinder Chadda, Subash Sharf, Tufail and others.