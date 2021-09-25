‘Jammu Declaration’ will defeat votaries of Dixon Plan: NC

“This will actually be the sincere homage to leaders like Th Rachpal Singh, who worked all their life against the machinations of dividing Jammu and Kashmir on regional, sub-regional and religious lines,” the Provincial President said, adding that those unleashing this divisive politics “will face their Waterloo”.

Rana said the best tribute to Thakur Sahib is to keep a united J&K and work for equitable development of all regions and sub regions and not letting any region have any supremacy over the other.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and prosper as one entity with all the regions and the sub-regions besides people of various faiths enjoying equal opportunities of progress. “The ill-conceived concepts like the Dixon Plan are against the spirit of unity in diversity, he maintained.”

Rana, according to the statement, conveyed the messages of homage from the President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, recalling that Thakur Sahib believed in the political philosophy of the National Conference which is based on the rich ethos of inclusiveness, camaraderie and spirit of sacrifice.

He also conveyed the message paying tributes to Thakur Sahib by the former Chief Minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Paying tributes to the late leader, former minister and senior leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra recalled in their messages the key role played by Thakur Rachpal Singh in strengthening the party at grassroots level and working all along for betterment of the people in various capacities.