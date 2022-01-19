Jammu district crosses 4-digit mark of daily cases

Jammu: Jammu district crossed the four-digit mark of COVID cases on Wednesday, as an unprecedented surge in the infection has been witnessed in the last 24 hours.
As the figures of daily cases of infection touched 1131 in the district, officials told Greater Kashmir that there was a spike of 212 cases in the last 24 hours in the Jammu district, with over 11 per cent rise.
“There is a spike of 212 cases in 24 hours. On January 18, 2022, Jammu District had 919 and today positive cases further increased to 1131 within a day,” the officials said.
The officials said that the COVID19 spread is not confined to public places, but it has infected over 500 health officials including dozens of doctors and paramedical staff members in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and its Associated Hospitals. The families of the health officials are also infected, the official added.
“As of now, hospitalisation of positive cases is very less. We have 30 COVID19 positive patients in DRDO Jammu and 49 patients in COVID Care Centre in GMC Jammu,” said an official.
Besides, the official said that two doctors also tested COVID19 positive at a private lab in Jammu district.
As the cases are mounting, the district administration in the Jammu district has declared two more micro-containment zones. “Lane near House Number 305, sector-E near J&K Bank, Sainik Colony, (Trikuta Nagar) and Lane near House Number 122, Sector -2, Indira Vihar, Old Janipur,” reads an order issued by the District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg.