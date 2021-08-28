Jammu district gears up amid 3rd wave fear

Jammu: All government hospitals, including some Sub District Hospitals, in Jammu district have installed medical oxygen generation plants, as a part of preparedness for speculative third wave of Covid-19.
Even though Jammu reported only 2 Covid positive cases today, the health department officials told Greater Kashmir that the department was holding a series of review meetings with the officials of the field offices to improve health infrastructure. The department had to face criticism during the second wave of Covid19.
“We have separate medical oxygen generating plants in Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar, Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu, Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, MCH Gandhi Nagar, SMGS Hospital at Shalamar, RS Pura SDH,” said an official in the health department.
The official said that the SMGS hospital and Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu would have additional oxygen generation plants very soon. The work was in progress to establish separate paediatric Intensive Critical Units (ICUs) at SMGS Hospital and Gandhi Nagar Hospital.
Besides, he said, installation work of oxygen generation plants was in progress in Sub District Hospital Akhnoor and Chowki Choura.
“A new SDH Akhnoor building is being constructed and it will be commissioned soon. We are given a deadline to handover the building by September end,” the official added while saying that they were providing training to the concerned medical staff to effectively run ventilators and maintain high pressure of oxygen.
The installation of oxygen generation plants would make the hospitals self-reliant with regard to the availability of oxygen, the official claimed. He said that the department provided oxygen concentrators in almost all the Primary Health Centres at panchayat level in Jammu district.
So far, Jammu district vaccinated 11 lakh people (first dose) of all age groups i.e., 60, 45 and above 18 years.
The officials further claimed that they dedicated an ICU in DRDO established hospital at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu district and of 125 ICU beds, 28 beds were dedicated for paediatrics purposes.
“We have dedicated 28 ICU beds for paediatrics and 33 beds in the general ward. The number can further be extended as and when it is required,” a senior official in GMC Jammu said.
At present in DRDO-established hospitals, six Covid infected patients were under treatment and their condition was improving.
The official said, “We are monitoring the situation. As of now, the situation is normal with regard to Covid19 positive cases.”