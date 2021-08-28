Jammu district gears up amid 3rd wave fear

Jammu: All government hospitals, including some Sub District Hospitals, in Jammu district have installed medical oxygen generation plants, as a part of preparedness for speculative third wave of Covid-19.

Even though Jammu reported only 2 Covid positive cases today, the health department officials told Greater Kashmir that the department was holding a series of review meetings with the officials of the field offices to improve health infrastructure. The department had to face criticism during the second wave of Covid19.

“We have separate medical oxygen generating plants in Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar, Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu, Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, MCH Gandhi Nagar, SMGS Hospital at Shalamar, RS Pura SDH,” said an official in the health department.

The official said that the SMGS hospital and Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu would have additional oxygen generation plants very soon. The work was in progress to establish separate paediatric Intensive Critical Units (ICUs) at SMGS Hospital and Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

Besides, he said, installation work of oxygen generation plants was in progress in Sub District Hospital Akhnoor and Chowki Choura.