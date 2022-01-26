Jammu district logs dip in new COVID-19 cases

Yet another heartening aspect was that the district had not reported any death during the last 24 hours, officials said.

There was a drop of 171 positive cases in Jammu district as compared to yesterday’s figures. Today, the health department recorded 678 positive cases and the figure included 11 travellers.

On January 25, the positive cases in the district were 849, including 14 travellers. As per the official figures, there was a drop of 355 cases within 24 hours on January 25, 2022.