Jammu district logs dip in new COVID-19 cases

Jammu: Jammu district has recorded a drop in COVID-19 positive cases during the last two days.
The figures came as a brief respite in a scenario where the alarming spike had made the health authorities to intensify counter measures to contain the spread of virus.
Yet another heartening aspect was that the district had not reported any death during the last 24 hours, officials said.
There was a drop of 171 positive cases in Jammu district as compared to yesterday’s figures. Today, the health department recorded 678 positive cases and the figure included 11 travellers.
On January 25, the positive cases in the district were 849, including 14 travellers. As per the official figures, there was a drop of 355 cases within 24 hours on January 25, 2022.
However, the number of infected persons was 1204 in the district on January 24, 2022 and this figure was higher than the number of cases reported in the district on January 23, 2022.
“There was a spike of 175 positive cases within a day on January 24 with the total number of 1075 infected persons, including 26 travellers,” the figures revealed.
An official said that even as the cases registered a decline in the past two days, the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu was fully equipped to handle the situation.
In GMC Jammu, an official said that they had established two isolation wards, one HDU (ventilator supported), an ICU and CCU (with 16 ventilators).
“To operate these ventilators, we have all the technical support,” the official said, claiming that they were well-prepared to tackle any eventuality vis-a-vis COVID-19 cases.