Jammu distt past COVID-19 peak; cases on decline

“It was January 21, when the highest number of cases of COVID-19 i.e., 1306 cases, were detected in Jammu. Thereafter, the cases are on decline continuously,” the official added, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.

The official said, “Even last year, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 reached its peak in the month of May 2021 in the second wave and then declined all of a sudden in June.”

“The Omicron variant has spread faster than Delta variant of COVID-19 but it too has maintained a similar trend as far as its decline is concerned,” he added while saying that 37 people lost their lives due to the infection in Jammu district.