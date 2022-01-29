Jammu distt past COVID-19 peak; cases on decline

Jammu: Jammu district, seemingly, has reached its peak in terms of COVID-19 cases under Omicron-led third wave, health experts claim.
According to them, the district - the worst affected in Jammu region seemingly reached its peak on January 21, 2022. “Since then the cases have been on decline,” an official in the health department also corroborates this input, while quoting official figures.
“It was January 21, when the highest number of cases of COVID-19 i.e., 1306 cases, were detected in Jammu. Thereafter, the cases are on decline continuously,” the official added, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
The official said, “Even last year, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 reached its peak in the month of May 2021 in the second wave and then declined all of a sudden in June.”
“The Omicron variant has spread faster than Delta variant of COVID-19 but it too has maintained a similar trend as far as its decline is concerned,” he added while saying that 37 people lost their lives due to the infection in Jammu district.
"This number, as a matter of relief, is lesser in comparison to last year's figures,” he said. The official said that the new variant of COVID19 started spreading from January 5, 2022. However, the positive cases were now on decline as per the trends.
Today’s official figures recorded as many as 653 positive cases, including 12 travellers in Jammu district.
These figures have shown a considerable decline since the highest count of positive cases i.e., 1306 reported earlier this month in the district.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu, Anshul Garg declared six more micro-containment zones in the district with the detection of a substantial number of COVID-19 cases.
As per the order, lane near house number 45, Sector number 5, near Asian Medical Chemist Shop, Trikuta Nagar; lane near Rahat Hospital in Bathindi; lane near house number 122, sector number 11, near Khalsa Chowk, Nanak Nagar; lane near house number 89, near Shangrila, Public School Sarwal, Jammu, lane near house number 8A, near Asha Bhawan, Roop Nagar Enclave, and lane near House Number 16, near NSM School, Bohri were declared as micro-containment zones with restrictions imposed on movement.