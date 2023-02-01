Jammu industrialists term budget balanced but express few reservations

Jammu: Intricately-balanced union budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday, with a clear eye on general elections in 2024, has successfully wooed the industrialists in Jammu.
Big businessmen or even small traders have few reservations yet the positives or feel-good factors weaved in budget announcements have overpowered them (concerns). Overall, they defined it as a ‘balanced budget’ though, according to them, it could accommodate some more sops for them addressing their concerns.
“I would say it’s a very balanced budget. For quite long, we had been demanding an increase in the tax slab. So finally, that demand has been met this time. Overall, almost all sectors have been accommodated and they have been given adequate space. On this account. I would like to particularly mention an announcement related to “godown facility” for the farmers. Earlier those associated with the farming and allied sectors would have to sell their products even at throwaway prices in the absence of this crucial facility. We hope that this facility will help them have a better say, options and price for their products (including crop) in the competitive market,” opines Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu (CCIJ) president Arun Gupta, while sharing his reaction with Greater Kashmir.
“Encouraging allocation for strengthening of Indian Railways; announcements related to 50 airports, enhanced allocation for tribal population, stipend for 47 lakh students and setting up 157 nursing schools to boost related sectors are laudable. However, coming to J&K, we have certain grey areas. Our demand has been to set up PSUs in J&K as they will help in the revival of industries here. We hope out of Rs 35581 Cr allocation for J&K, major thrust will be on revival of local units which cannot survive without incentives. For existing industrial units, focus should be on purchase preference, as demanded by the Chamber. For start-ups, they have offered a ten-year exemption that is good but for MSMEs, there should also be provisioning in the form of PSUs, only then small units can survive. There was another demand which I had raised as the Chamber president pertaining to (Railway) Divisional office in Jammu but it remained unmet,” CCIJ president points out.
Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) president Lalit Mahajan almost echoes similar sentiments but IT slab increase does not seem to enthuse him.
“See, the union budget is okay for me. There is not much scope for any grouse. No additional burden has been imposed on the industries and at the same time adequate relief has been given to the MSME sector. Corpus fund of Rs 9000 Cr has been created for them. But I don’t find the IT slab increase very appealing. To me, it serves no benefit to the middle class. On the one hand, the exemption limit has been increased while on the other hand, the exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh has been withdrawn,” he shares his disappointment with Greater Kashmir.
But at the same time, he was appreciative of enhanced focus and allocation vis-à-vis infrastructure development. “This will help J&K also. But I want that IT exemption should be given to J&K industries under a special industrial package as a ten year exemption was given earlier. It is imperative to off-set our additional expenditure given the topography of J&K. Another point relates to disparity in IT slabs for new MSME units (15 percent), existing units (25 percent) and units in partnership or proprietorship (30 percent). They should have fixed a maximum slab of 20 percent by ending disparity,” he suggested.
Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market Jammu President Deepak Gupta, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, described the general budget quite enthusing.
“Income Tax (IT) rebate up to Rs 7 lakh will serve the interest of traders also. Similarly, one-year (extension in) IT rebate for MSME sector too is a laudable step. This will attract youth (keen to make a foray into the business world with startups) inclined towards this sector. Allocation to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with an increased infusion of over Rs 79,000 Cr to ensure house to every poor; allocation of Rs 2.41 lakh Cr to strengthen Railways infrastructure are among other welcome steps,” he said.
He also found the announcement to provide employment to 38,000 teachers under Gramin School Yojna quite promising as it, he stated, would help facilitate improved enrolment of children in rural areas.
“From traders’ view-point, an allocation of Rs 75,000 Cr budget for 100 transport infrastructure projects; announcement to provide loans for the revival of units shut during COVID; reduction in surcharge rate (on income above Rs 5 Cr) from the existing 37 percent to 25 percent have brought cheers. These measures are enthusing for industries as well as unemployed youth,” Deepak Gupta said.
“From common man’s perspective also, allocation for the health sector is satisfactory. However, we were expecting a policy vis-à-vis e-commerce wherein the industrial giants like Reliance-Metro India should not be allowed to enter the retail sector in the states with the population less than 5 Cr,” he said.
Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) described the general budget as “industry friendly and beneficial for all sections of society in J&K.” “The proposals for MSME and corporate sectors in J&K and other parts of the country are welcome yet we appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide adequate funds for industrial infrastructure including the completion of industrial estates in our Union Territory in a time bound manner,” FOIJ stated while referring to Rs 28,400 Cr industrial package announced in January, 2022.