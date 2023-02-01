Jammu industrialists term budget balanced but express few reservations

Jammu: Intricately-balanced union budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday, with a clear eye on general elections in 2024, has successfully wooed the industrialists in Jammu.

Big businessmen or even small traders have few reservations yet the positives or feel-good factors weaved in budget announcements have overpowered them (concerns). Overall, they defined it as a ‘balanced budget’ though, according to them, it could accommodate some more sops for them addressing their concerns.

“I would say it’s a very balanced budget. For quite long, we had been demanding an increase in the tax slab. So finally, that demand has been met this time. Overall, almost all sectors have been accommodated and they have been given adequate space. On this account. I would like to particularly mention an announcement related to “godown facility” for the farmers. Earlier those associated with the farming and allied sectors would have to sell their products even at throwaway prices in the absence of this crucial facility. We hope that this facility will help them have a better say, options and price for their products (including crop) in the competitive market,” opines Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu (CCIJ) president Arun Gupta, while sharing his reaction with Greater Kashmir.