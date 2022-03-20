Jammu & Kashmir to host Gulf investors in follow-up of Dubai Expo

Srinagar: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a delegation from the Gulf countries at Srinagar to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region starting on Sunday, March 20.

As part of the four-day programme, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K along with the Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with focus on entrepreneurship,tourism and hospitality sector.