Jammu & Kashmir to host Gulf investors in follow-up of Dubai Expo

Srinagar: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a delegation from the Gulf countries at Srinagar to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region starting on Sunday, March 20.
As part of the four-day programme, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K along with the Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with focus on entrepreneurship,tourism and hospitality sector.
“The visit follows shortly after the resounding success of the “Jammu & Kashmir Week” at the Dubai expo led by Hon’ble LG where he had extended invitations personally to the visiting officials. The UT is aiming to attract new investments in industries and tourism by highlighting key opportunities and growth sectors in J&K to the delegation. The visitors will partake in networking lunches and dinners hosted by the Hon’ble LG and the Principal Secretary (I&C),” said a statement.
In light of J&K’s significance as a major tourism hub, the delegation will also visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.
The programme schedule is in line with the initiatives taken by the Government of J&K towards creating favourable infrastructure for export promotion and an entrepreneurial friendly environment.
There will be pitch presentations of several importers, exporters and start-ups in J&K along with an overview of the cottage and silk industries, product displays and artisan meets.