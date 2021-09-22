Jammu parts shut to protest opening of Reliance stores

Several peaceful protest demonstrations were organised by the traders’ bodies across Jammu. The work in the courts also remained affected due to support of advocates’ body.

“The advocates were told to abstain from work on September 22 in all courts and tribunals in Jammu on account of call given by CCI for Jammu bandh,” a notice issued by J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu read.

While Jammu district observed complete shutdown, markets in Samba district and Bari Brahmana remained open.

Udhampur town and Chopra Shop area observed complete shutdown. However, there was no impact of shutdown in Ramnagar and Chenani falling in Udhampur district.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Chamber has appealed to the administration to revisit its decisions “affecting the legal fraternity, traders, farmers, youth and women” and address their grievances speedily.

“The unprecedented response which the Jammu bandh call evoked, particularly from all the Bar associations, and different sections of the society should serve as an eye opener for the Union Territory administration as it reflects the deep hurt in the hearts and minds of people of Jammu region on the step motherly treatment being meted out to them particularly on the bread-and-butter issues,” the Chamber’s statement said.

“The administration should not undermine the power of this peaceful protest and treat it as a wakeup call and desist from pursuing anti-Jammu people policies (sic),” it said.