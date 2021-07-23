Jammu Police shoots down Hexa-Copter in Akhnoor

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh, said that Jammu police shot down a Jaish operated Hexa-Copter in Akhnoor during the interning night of Thursday and Friday, and recovered 5 KG IEDs which were to be planted somewhere for explosion.

The drone was found flying over the Kana Chak border belt in Akhnoor on the night intervening Thursday and Friday, following which a Quick Reaction Team shot it down using anti-drone technology, an officer in the police department said. “It was flying around 7 to 8 km inside the border,” the officer said.

The ADGP said that with the shooting down of this drone, Jammu police have averted a major act of militancy in Jammu.

Speaking at a press conference, ADGP Mukesh Singh, who is also the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, said that they had specific input about the dropping of payload (IED) by Jaish near Akhnoor.

Following inputs, he said, the Jammu Police team reached there, and they laid an ambush. “Around 1 AM (Friday), one drone was sighted by the police, which dropped payload of 5 KG IED. It was a ready to use IED which only required to be connected with a wire to get active to trigger an explosion,” the IG said.