Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH remains closed for 8 hours

Rajouri: The passengers travelling on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway remained struck for a long period due to the protest by Dhangri terror attack victim families who kept the highway blocked at Muradpur Bridge Chowk.
Due to the protest, the vehicular movement remained suspended for almost eight hours with people besides blocking the main highway also staging a sit-in at the alternate road to Dhangri.
The protest led to suspension of all kinds of traffic between Jammu and Rajouri, Poonch and it badly affected the life of thousands of people who were travelling on the highway on Monday.
Although many vehicles took a long diversion via Dassal Keri, increasing the distance by almost 40 km, most people remained stuck on the main highway and had to wait for almost 8 hours to move further.
A large number of people were also seen walking for around 10 km between Bathuni to Phalyana as they decided to walk to reach their destinations.
“It was a nightmare-like situation and we had to walk over 10 km on a hot sunny day to reach our destination,” said a resident of Poonch, who was travelling on a passenger bus that halted midway due to protest.
“Although we faced immense difficulty, we accepted this with open hearts as people who blocked the highway have a genuine issue and we feel their pain,” said Muhammad Rashid of Poonch.