Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH remains closed for 8 hours

Rajouri: The passengers travelling on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway remained struck for a long period due to the protest by Dhangri terror attack victim families who kept the highway blocked at Muradpur Bridge Chowk.

Due to the protest, the vehicular movement remained suspended for almost eight hours with people besides blocking the main highway also staging a sit-in at the alternate road to Dhangri.

The protest led to suspension of all kinds of traffic between Jammu and Rajouri, Poonch and it badly affected the life of thousands of people who were travelling on the highway on Monday.