Jammu records all-time high March temperature

Srinagar: The temperature in Jammu City smashed a 77-year-old record on Sunday, even as Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted dry weather till March 31. As per IMD, Jammu City recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 8.4 degrees above normal.
The previous all-time highest March temperature, 37.2 degrees Celsius, was set on 31 March 1945.
The hot and dry weather conditions continued all across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
Bhaderwah recorded a high temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, Banihal 27.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 26.6 degrees Celsius, Udhampur 33.7 degrees Celsius, Patnitop 27.0 degrees Celsius and Katra 32.3 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund remained the hottest place in Kashmir, recording a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara at 26.0 degrees Celsius, Anantnag at 26.0 degrees Celsius, Srinagar City 25.0 degrees Celsius and Kokernag 24.6 degrees Celsius. The hill stations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded maximum temperatures of 15.0 and 22.3 degrees Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 31, with a continuation of above-normal temperatures.