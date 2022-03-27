Jammu records all-time high March temperature

Srinagar: The temperature in Jammu City smashed a 77-year-old record on Sunday, even as Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted dry weather till March 31. As per IMD, Jammu City recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 8.4 degrees above normal.

The previous all-time highest March temperature, 37.2 degrees Celsius, was set on 31 March 1945.

The hot and dry weather conditions continued all across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.