Jammu records season’s coldest temperature

Jammu: Jammu recorded 2.5 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature of the season on Monday night while four flights were cancelled following the dense fog and low visibility On Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said, “The maximum day temperature of Jammu was 16 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature dipped to 2.5 degrees Celsius.”

“It was the coldest night of the season in Jammu,” the officials said.

On December 18, 2021, they said, the minimum temperature in Jammu was recorded as 2.3 degree Celsius.

The MeT officials said that in December, the all-time low temperature that Jammu has recorded was on December 28, 1998, when the night temperature dropped to 0.9 degree Celsius.