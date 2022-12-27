Jammu records season’s coldest temperature

Jammu: Jammu recorded 2.5 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature of the season on Monday night while four flights were cancelled following the dense fog and low visibility On Tuesday.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said, “The maximum day temperature of Jammu was 16 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature dipped to 2.5 degrees Celsius.”
“It was the coldest night of the season in Jammu,” the officials said.
On December 18, 2021, they said, the minimum temperature in Jammu was recorded as 2.3 degree Celsius.
The MeT officials said that in December, the all-time low temperature that Jammu has recorded was on December 28, 1998, when the night temperature dropped to 0.9 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, they said that foggy mornings would continue till December 29 while light rainfall was expected in Jammu between December 29 and December 30, 2022.
Thereafter, the dry weather conditions are likely to continue for next week, the MeT officials said.
The terminal officials from Jammu Airport said that four flights were cancelled due to low visibility and dense fog in Jammu.
“Four flights including two scheduled from Delhi, one from Srinagar, and another from Leh were cancelled. Due to the dense fog, some flights up to 12 noon were also cancelled.
The officials said that the flights were getting delayed and cancelled due to poor visibility and dense foggy conditions for the past week.