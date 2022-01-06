Jammu records sharp increase in COVID19 cases; 202 test positive

Jammu: Jammu region recorded more COVID19 positive cases than Kashmir as 202 tested positive on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jammu district administration, which earlier in the day ordered the closure of two shopping complexes near Dogra Chowk and a branch of J&K Bank following detection of cases, declared 6 micro-containment zones in city (urban) areas late this evening.
As per official figures, Jammu region recorded as many as 202 COVID 19 cases, including 26 travellers.
“119 cases, including 11 travellers, were detected in Jammu district, 33 positive cases, including 4 pilgrims, in Reasi, 14 in Udhampur, 8 in Rajouri, 7 in Kathua, 4 in Kishtwar, 2 in Samba, one in Doda, 13 in Poonch district and one in Ramban district,” officials quoting daily health bulletin stated.
“Following steep rise in COVID19 cases in the district, random sampling of various crowded places and shopping complexes in Jammu was being conducted,” an official said.
Accordingly, the official said that the “sampling of thirty people, including employees in the Trends shopping complex was conducted.”
“Fifteen of them tested positive. Similarly, the samples of twenty-six people, including employees, were taken at the Pantaloons shopping complex. Four of them tested COVID19 positive. Both the complexes have been closed for next 48 hours for sanitization,” the official said.
Similarly J&K Bank branch at Gandhi Nagar was closed for sanitization after few cases were detected there, the official added. He said, “RT-PCR tests were conducted in the Pollution Control Board near Transport Nagar also today and the test reports are awaited. We have planned a schedule for sampling in crowded places as the cases are mounting every day.”
The official further said that six COVID19 cases i.e., three each surfaced in Trikuta Nagar and in Janipur.
Later, the District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg declared six micro-containment zones viz., lane near House Number 100, Sector No 4, Roop Nagar in Janipur; area in and around J&K Bank, Amphalla-Pacca Danga; Lane near House Number 127, Sector Number 2, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Trikuta Nagar; Lane Number 7, Channi Himmat; Lane Number 2 near Sector Number 2, Shant Nagar, Janipur and Lane Near House Number 47, Sector Number 6, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu following detection of COVID19 positive cases.
“These areas shall remain under strict lock down and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs,” read the order issued by DM Jammu. It further stated that no movement whatsoever in and out of the micro containment zones would be allowed.