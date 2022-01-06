Jammu records sharp increase in COVID19 cases; 202 test positive

Similarly J&K Bank branch at Gandhi Nagar was closed for sanitization after few cases were detected there, the official added. He said, “RT-PCR tests were conducted in the Pollution Control Board near Transport Nagar also today and the test reports are awaited. We have planned a schedule for sampling in crowded places as the cases are mounting every day.”

The official further said that six COVID19 cases i.e., three each surfaced in Trikuta Nagar and in Janipur.

Later, the District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg declared six micro-containment zones viz., lane near House Number 100, Sector No 4, Roop Nagar in Janipur; area in and around J&K Bank, Amphalla-Pacca Danga; Lane near House Number 127, Sector Number 2, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Trikuta Nagar; Lane Number 7, Channi Himmat; Lane Number 2 near Sector Number 2, Shant Nagar, Janipur and Lane Near House Number 47, Sector Number 6, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu following detection of COVID19 positive cases.