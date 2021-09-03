Jammu Srinagar NH reopens today after 2 days

Ramban: After restrictions for two days, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will reopen for two-way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday.

However, heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to ply towards Kashmir only tomorrow.

Valley-bound vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure. Kashmir bound vehicles were stopped at different places due to restrictions imposed in the Valley after the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday in Srinagar.

Some Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), which left Jammu early Thursday morning yet were stopped at Ramban and Banihal, were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday night.