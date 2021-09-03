Jammu Srinagar NH reopens today after 2 days
Ramban: After restrictions for two days, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will reopen for two-way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday.
However, heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to ply towards Kashmir only tomorrow.
Valley-bound vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure. Kashmir bound vehicles were stopped at different places due to restrictions imposed in the Valley after the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday in Srinagar.
Some Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), which left Jammu early Thursday morning yet were stopped at Ramban and Banihal, were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday night.
No vehicle en route to Kashmir was allowed to cross Jawahar tunnel or Banihal-Qazigund tunnels during the day on Thursday and Friday.
A traffic official said, “Only ambulances carrying patients were allowed to move towards Kashmir.”
Meanwhile, the traffic police issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, light motor passenger vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. “Heavy motor vehicles stopped at Jammu, Nagrotra, Jakhani, Udhampur and Banihal would be allowed to move towards the valley on Saturday,” the advisory mentioned.
Meanwhile, Banihal–Baramulla rail services also remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Friday.