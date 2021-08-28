Jammu, Srinagar to be transformed into eco-friendly cities: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the ‘Polythene-Free Srinagar’ campaign and urged citizens to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic to lessen its impact on the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the Mayor SMC and Municipal Commissioner Srinagar for the momentous initiative taken to curb the use of polythene in Srinagar city, an official statement said.

“Jammu & Kashmir has demonstrated an impressive capacity to maintain and increase forest cover. We have to exploit every possible tool available to ensure our cities complement this effort by saying no to polythene and strengthening our natural ecosystem,” observed the Lt Governor.

“We are in the middle of the biggest climate crisis and it is up to us how we shape our planet and the cities today,” the Lt Governor said.

“It is our collective responsibility to include rivers, forests, grasslands, wetlands and all other living species in our future development plans. It is our greatest duty to maintain delicate balance of the environment,” added the Lt Governor.

The present generation, he said, needs to remember that 'Nature Never Forgives'. “If we lose the

balance between Nature and development, I am certain global warming will destroy our civilization and all the modern facilities we have created for mankind,” the Lt Governor added.