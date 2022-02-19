Jammu winter zone annual Class 10 results declared

JKBOSE, in its official statement, said that all the papers were successfully conducted as scheduled in the date sheet notified by it, evaluated despite various challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and today the result was announced.

Prof Veena Pandita, chairperson JKBOSE expressed gratitude to the entire UT administration and teachers who tirelessly contributed for the flawless conduct of examination and evaluation process.

“The result is available online on the official website of JKBOSE www.jkbose.nic.in and on www.indiaresults.com as well. The candidates can also avail SMS facility by sending the text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose10 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “jkbose10 Roll No.” Those who don’t have access to mobile phones or internet can get their results from their nearest JKBOSE office where the soft copies of result gazettes have been provided. The result is also available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts for the convenience of the students and general public,” Pandita said.