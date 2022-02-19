Jammu winter zone annual Class 10 results declared

Srinagar: 69.76 per cent students qualified the annual regular Secondary School Examination (Class 10) of session 2021 of winter zone of Jammu division.
The girls maintained the trend to outshine boys with the pass percentage of 72.70 per cent in the results declared by J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Saturday. In comparison to girls, 67.27 percent boys qualified the exam.
In all, 26201 candidates had appeared in the examination at 347 examination centres, out of which 18279 were declared qualified. Out of total examinees, 14159 were boys and 12042 were girls. Under the government schools category, Doda district claimed the highest district wise pass percentage i.e., 76.42 per cent whereas Poonch district scored the highest pass percentage of 97.40 per cent in respect of private schools category.
Thirty government schools and 38 private schools had 100 per cent pass percentage. With regard to the grades acquired, 830 students secured AI Grade; 2292 students got A2 Grade; 3878 students secured B1 Grade; 5048 got B2 Grade, whereas 4969 candidates secured C1 Grade; 1252 C2 Grade and 10 candidates got D Grade.
The official figures further reveal that the examination of around nine students was cancelled by JK Board while one student was disqualified for one year from appearing in the examination. The Board authorities also cancelled subjects of around 133 students.
In the subject wise pass percentage, English subjects recorded the lowest pass percentage of 77 per cent while 82 per cent students qualified Social Studies and 83 percent students qualified Science and Urdu subjects. Around 85 per cent students qualified Mathematics subject and 92 per cent students qualified Hindi subject as well.
JKBOSE, in its official statement, said that all the papers were successfully conducted as scheduled in the date sheet notified by it, evaluated despite various challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and today the result was announced.
Prof Veena Pandita, chairperson JKBOSE expressed gratitude to the entire UT administration and teachers who tirelessly contributed for the flawless conduct of examination and evaluation process.
“The result is available online on the official website of JKBOSE www.jkbose.nic.in and on www.indiaresults.com as well. The candidates can also avail SMS facility by sending the text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose10 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “jkbose10 Roll No.” Those who don’t have access to mobile phones or internet can get their results from their nearest JKBOSE office where the soft copies of result gazettes have been provided. The result is also available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts for the convenience of the students and general public,” Pandita said.
In case of any query regarding the result, the students have been asked to avoid visiting the JKBOSE office Jammu physically due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have been asked to email their query at jssecrecy_jd@jkbose.co.in citing all the relevant details. “The aggrieved students, if any, can contact their respective schools or the nearest JKBOSE sub/branch office,” she said.