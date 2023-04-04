‘Jammu witnessed COVID resurgence in last 3 weeks’

Jammu: Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Tuesday said that Jammu witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.
“The resurgence was noticed among children when eight minors were admitted at a hospital (MCH Gandhi Nagar) for treatment,” Dr Sudan said.
She said that the symptoms of the new virus include coughing and sneezing and urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks to prevent themselves from the respiratory virus.
Dr Sudan said that GMC&H Jammu was fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation.
She said that a mock drill would be conducted on April 10 to check the readiness of the hospitals, staff, and equipment.
Dr Sudan said that in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus spread in J&K and it constantly changed mutations since its emergence.
“We knew that it was an RNA virus and spreads in different phases,” she said. “It was predicted that children might get infected.”
Dr Sudan also advised the people to follow the SOPs.