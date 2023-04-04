‘Jammu witnessed COVID resurgence in last 3 weeks’

Jammu: Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Tuesday said that Jammu witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

“The resurgence was noticed among children when eight minors were admitted at a hospital (MCH Gandhi Nagar) for treatment,” Dr Sudan said.

She said that the symptoms of the new virus include coughing and sneezing and urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks to prevent themselves from the respiratory virus.