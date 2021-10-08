Jammu witnesses protests against Kashmir killings

Bar Association, president, M.K. Bhardwaj, speaking to the media, said, “Yesterday, Bar Association Jammu had decided to suspend work on October 8. We appeal to Jammu people to raise their voice against anti-national elements involved in selective killings in Kashmir.”

A similar protest was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries at City Chowk under the leadership of president of CCI – Jammu, Arun Gupta.

Condemning the killing of innocent civilians, Arun Gupta said, “As the militants have failed to infiltrate due to stringent security on the borders, the local militants are resorting to selective killings.”

“The government should crush the militancy in Kashmir valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, the members of J&K Peoples Forum and civil society assembled on the Tawi bridge near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh.

The protesters gathered there and shouted slogans against the killings. Speaking to the media, BJP senior leader Yudhvir Sethi said that politicians, civil society, human rights activists in Kashmir valley should come out on roads against the killings.

The members of Sikh Youth Sewa Trust staged a peaceful protest outside Gurudwara at Gandhi Nagar and they demanded security for the minority communities in Kashmir, while protesting against the killing of teachers.