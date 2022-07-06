Jan Bhaagidari writing new story of development for new India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister on Wednesday said that "Jan Bhaagidari" has played an important role in writing a new story of development for and New India.

"People's movements protected the cultural heritage and Assamese pride, now Assam is writing a new development story with the help of public participation," he said.

"Agradoot newspapers have always contributed to keeping the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat alive," he said while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers today via video conferencing.

"Indian language journalism has played a key role in Indian tradition, culture, freedom struggle and the development journey. (Courtesy Times of India)