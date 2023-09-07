Janamashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: The festival of Janamashtami was celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir while the Kashmiri Pandit community took out Janamashtami processions to celebrate the festival on Thursday.

The festival is one of the major celebrations among the Hindu community to mark the birthday of lord Krishna.

The Pandit community across J&K assembled at various religious places in Kashmir and took out processions.

The devotees, including men, women, and children, danced alongside the chariot and distributed sweets among the people.

Children were seen wearing colourful costumes, and women were wearing dresses and celebrating the festival on the roads of Srinagar.