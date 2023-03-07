JCB operator dies, 7 injured in Ramban landslide

Ramban: A JCB operator died while seven others sustained injuries after a massive landslide hit the road burying the JCB and hit a moving car in Seri, near Ramban on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.

Officials said that a massive landslide hit the road at Seri, pushing a moving car (JK02AF 2189) down into a gorge while the JCB was buried under the debris.

They said that soon after the incident, rescue teams of Police and SDRF rushed to the spot and with the help of locals launched a search operation to locate the trapped persons.