JCB operator dies, 7 injured in Ramban landslide

Ramban: A JCB operator died while seven others sustained injuries after a massive landslide hit the road burying the JCB and hit a moving car in Seri, near Ramban on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
Officials said that a massive landslide hit the road at Seri, pushing a moving car (JK02AF 2189) down into a gorge while the JCB was buried under the debris.
They said that soon after the incident, rescue teams of Police and SDRF rushed to the spot and with the help of locals launched a search operation to locate the trapped persons.
Officials said the six injured occupants of the car including two men, two women, and two minors were rescued from a gorge and shifted to District Hospital Ramban where after providing medical aid all were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu for specialised treatment.
They said that the JCB operator was rescued from under the debris and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The officials said that the landslide hampered the rescue and road restoration operations.
Six machines were pressed into service for road restoration works.
Police identified the deceased JCB operator as Surjeet Singh, 26, son of Sher Singh of Duda, Bajmasta, Ramban.
It identified the six injured occupants of the car as Muhammad Taj, 29, son of Muhammad Ishaq of Kalakote Rajouri, Hamid, son of Suba, Rubeena Begum, 30, wife of Muhammad Shafiq, Sakeena Begum, 31, wife of Reyaz Ahmad, Salma Bano, 4, daughter of Reyaz Ahmad, Amir, 3, son of Muhammad Shafiq, all residents of Munglu, Rajouri while the seventh injured person was identified as Om Raj, 47, son of Omkar Singh of Kanthi Ramban.