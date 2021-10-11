JCO among 5 army men killed in Dehra Ki Gali gunfight

He identified the slain army personnel as: “Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh (Sena Medal) who was a resident of Mana Talwandi village in Kapurthala Punjab; Naik Mandeep Singh from village Chalha Gurdaspur in Punjab; Sepoy Gajjan Singh of village Panchranda Ropar in Punjab; Sepoy Saraj Singh of village Akhtyarpur Dhavkal in Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh; and Sepoy Vaisakh H of village Odanavattam of district Kollam in Kerala.”

Officials said that after initial contact between the security forces and the militants in Chamrer forest area, “the contact was again established for the second time in the day in Bhangai village forest located around two kilometres from initial site”.

"Both these areas are located in same ridge and single forest cover runs from both and it is being suspected that militants who earlier came in contact with forces in Chamrer village of Surankote reached Bhangai village later in the day and were intercepted by forces," the officials said.

They said that heavy reinforcement of both army and police including senior officers of forces have rushed to the area and entire area was under multi-tier cordon.

"The ongoing encounter is one of the biggest in the history of Rajouri and Poonch as five army men got killed so far and this is highest ever loss for forces in any encounter in hinterland in last more than a decade," the officials said.