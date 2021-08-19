JCO, militant killed in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a militant were killed in a fresh encounter that broke out during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched by security forces in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district on Thursday.

Encounter took place in Kalsi Karyote village area of Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district.

The area is located at a distance of around five kilometers from Bhangai, where two militants were killed in an encounter a fortnight ago.

Superintendent of Police Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba said that a Cordon and search operation was going on in the area on some specific information during which the contact with militants got established thus ensuing gunfight.

She said, “In this gunfight, one terrorist was neutralised and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. But one Army’s Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) also got martyred.”

Meanwhile, the army in its official handout, said, “Based on specific input a joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched by Indian army and JKP today in village Danna, Thannamandi, district Rajouri. During the search operation in forested area of village Danna, the search party led by Junior Commissioned Officer Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorist from a nearby densely forested area.”

“The Junior Commissioned Officer immediately retaliated the fire and in the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was neutralised while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound. The valiant JCO was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.

“Subedar Ram Singh, 46, belonged to village-Salana, district Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Subedar Ram Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier.