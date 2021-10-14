JCO, soldier killed in Mendhar encounter

Rajouri /Mendhar: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Indian army and a soldier were killed in a fresh encounter that broke out in dense forests of Bhata Dhurian near Bhimber Gali of Mendhar in Poonch district late Thursday evening.

The area of fresh encounter is located adjacent to Dehra Ki Gali forest where an encounter broke out on Monday morning in which five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer were killed.

Officials said that on Thursday morning, a specific intelligence input was received by security forces that some suspicious movement had taken place in a dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian village, located adjacent to Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.