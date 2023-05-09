JD Information Kashmir to be Nodal Officer, SPOC

Jammu: Joint Director Information Kashmir Muhammad Aslam would be the Nodal Officer and Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the ensuing G20 Summit in J&K.

As per an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary J&K Information Department Prerna Puri, Joint Director Information Kashmir, as Nodal Officer and SPOC, would ensure proper implementation of the comprehensive media plan prepared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G20 event.