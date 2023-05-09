JD Information Kashmir to be Nodal Officer, SPOC

Jammu: Joint Director Information Kashmir Muhammad Aslam would be the Nodal Officer and Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the ensuing G20 Summit in J&K.
As per an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary J&K Information Department Prerna Puri, Joint Director Information Kashmir, as Nodal Officer and SPOC, would ensure proper implementation of the comprehensive media plan prepared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G20 event.
Puri, while referring to minutes of the meeting dated February 16, 2023, and directions issued on May 8, 2023, during review of preparations for G20 Summit, said, “Muhammad Aslam Joint Director Information, Kashmir, will be the Nodal Officer and SPOC for the G20 Summit in J&K.”
Further specifying his roles and responsibilities as Nodal Officer and SPOC, Puri said that he would also ensure proper coordination and liaison with the Tourism Department and other stakeholders as required.