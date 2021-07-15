JEE-Main 4th edition postponed to August 26

New Delhi: The fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE (Main) has been postponed to August 26-September 2 to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the fourth edition of the entrance exam.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session three and four of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam.

"Accordingly, the JEE (Main), 2021, session four will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main), 2021, session four," Pradhan tweeted.

The minister said registration for the JEE-Main session four is still in progress. The date of registration will be extended up to July 20, he said.