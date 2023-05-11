JEI TERROR FUNDING CASE |NIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir

New Delhi: Continuing with its crackdown on terror funding in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday raided multiple locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-lslami (Jel) terror funding case.

A statement of NIA issued here said that in the recent days, the NIA had been tightening the noose around terror funding activities by groups involved in anti-India activities, while strengthening the security apparatus in Kashmir.

The statement said that 11 locations came under NIA's scanner in Thursday's searches in the case in which the Jel was accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on February 28, 2019.