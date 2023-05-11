JEI TERROR FUNDING CASE |NIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir

New Delhi: Continuing with its crackdown on terror funding in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday raided multiple locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-lslami (Jel) terror funding case.
A statement of NIA issued here said that in the recent days, the NIA had been tightening the noose around terror funding activities by groups involved in anti-India activities, while strengthening the security apparatus in Kashmir.
The statement said that 11 locations came under NIA's scanner in Thursday's searches in the case in which the Jel was accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on February 28, 2019.
It said that the NIA had earlier chargesheeted four persons in the case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.
The statement said that searches conducted at the premises of the members and sympathisers of JeI led the agency to the recovery of several digital devices and incriminating material.
It said that the investigations so far by the NIA, which had suo moto registered the case on February 5, 2021, had revealed that Jel had been collecting money ostensibly for charitable purposes like promotion of health and education.
The statement said that it had instead been using the collected funds for carrying out unlawful activities.
It said that the NIA had further found that Jel members had been collecting money, both within and outside India, through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal.
The statement said that they had been using funds used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, and also channeling them to proscribed terrorist organisations like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through well organised networks of Jel cadres.
It said that Jel had also been motivating Kashmiri youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to join its terrorist and secessionist movement against India.