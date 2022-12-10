JeM Commander Ashiq Nengro’s house on encroached state land razed to dust in Pulwama

“Ashiq Nengro, JeM terrorist, is involved in many terror crimes and presently managing his terrorist activities of the JeM outfit across the border. Although the said structure was impounded in a case registered against him under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as a proceeds of terrorism by Pulwama police but the district administration and police in Pulwama today demolished the said two-storeyed structure completely and retrieved the land illegally occupied by the encroacher,” it added.

“Aashiq Ahmad Nengro, son of Ghulam Muhammad Nengro, resident of Hanjin Bala, Rajpura Pulwama, had constructed a residential house on the state land. Today, the district administration, in order to retrieve the said land, demolished the double-storey house of the said individual. Aashiq Ahmad Nengro has remained an active JeM terrorist associate. He was called by NIA to attend its office in Jammu but he along with his family went missing on February 2, 2019 and later it was learnt that he along with his family (wife, one son and two daughters) fled to Pakistan in the year 2019. He is still there,” the statement mentioned.

As per reports, no one was residing in the house presently. “His brother Abbas Nengro was a JeM terrorist, who was killed during encounter on June 6, 2013 at Achgoza Pulwama.

His second brother namely Riyaz Ahmad Nengro was arrested by forces at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu on September 12, 2018 while carrying three terrorists in his truck towards Valley. All the three terrorists were killed in an encounter on the spot and arms, ammunition were recovered. Third brother of the individual, Manzoor Ahmad Nengro, a cook by profession, was killed by an unknown gunman on August 4, 2022 at Aglar Pulwama,” the statement said.

Aashiq Ahmad Nengro was involved in many terror attacks including Nagrota attack. He was transporting Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists from Samba and Kathua International border to Kashmir valley in his truck, it added.