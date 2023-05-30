Jhajjar Kotli accident: 10 die 63 injured

Jammu: Ten yatris on way to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra died while 63 others were injured when the bus carrying them fell from near a bridge on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district on Tuesday.

The dead included five females, four males and a child from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

Over 73 yatris, driver Ganesh and his helper were onboard in the ill-fated passenger bus that was on its way to Katra from Amritsar. Police said that the driver of the over-crowded bus (UP80-CT-0999) lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve at Jhajjar Kotli Bridge around 5:30 am.