Jhajjar Kotli accident | PM announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the bus accident at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that the PM has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted: “Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.”