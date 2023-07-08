Jhelum, Chenab swell as rains lash J&K

Srinagar: As Jhelum and Chenab rivers continued to swell following moderate to heavy rainfall across J&K on Saturday, creating a panic among the people but the government said that “flood alert” had not been sounded yet and there was nothing to worry as the rains had stopped. Meanwhile, two Army men were washed away in flash floods in Pir Panjal region while a minor drowned in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
SYED RIZWAN GEELANI reports from central Kashmir
Talking to Greater Kashmir after monitoring the water levels in Anantnag and Pampore at midnight, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar said that though the water levels at a few places in south Kashmir had crossed the danger mark, there was no flood threat yet.
“There is nothing to worry as the rains have stopped,” he said.
Amid the overnight moderate and heavy rainfall across Kashmir, the water level of River Jhelum and other tributaries increased significantly creating a flood-like situation in Kashmir.
In the wake of this, the Meteorological Department (MeT) Srinagar issued a public advisory asking people to remain alert at lower catchment areas, apprehending flash flood, landslides and mudslides at some places.
The water level in Jhelum had increased significantly, creating a flood like threat among the masses.
The MeT had also stated that intermittent light to moderate rain and showers might occur at most places of J&K with possibility of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir division.
The MeT predicted generally cloudy with intermittent thundershowers at few places towards evening or early morning.
While advising people to remain cautious, the MeT had predicted temporary water logging and minor floods in low lying areas besides temporary disruption of surface transportation over Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway and other major hilly roads.
"Stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning," the advisory reads.
The overnight rains brought down the temperature while the Meteorological Department said that Srinagar received rainfall of 20 mm, Qazigund 94 mm, Pahalgam 73.3 mm, Kupwara 17.3 mm, Kokernag 76.3 mm, Gulmarg 42.4 mm, Jammu 12 mm, Banihal 103.8 mm, Batote 16.4 mm, Katra 16.6 mm and Bhaderwah 6 mm.
“Some places in Jammu division are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain may occur at some places of Kashmir division,” the official said.
The MeT Department said that the weather system would most probably impact the ongoing Amarnathji Yatra 2023 and there could be sharp rise in water levels in rivers and local Nallahs, leading to flash floods and water logging.
Amid the rise in water level in Jhelum and its tributaries due to heavy rainfall, the government said that it was monitoring the situation and there was no need to panic.
The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department has said the teams were already geared up to tackle any adverse situation.
The department said that the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies was increasing, but the weather as per the IMD was likely to improve in the afternoon.
Earlier, the department issued a circular directing all flood zonal committees to remain alert.
“In view of the forecast of heavy rains predicted by the Meteorological Department from July 8 to 9 of 2023, all the Flood Zonal Committees are directed to remain alert in their respective jurisdictions and monitor the situation closely," the circular reads.
It reads that the committees would keep the flood fighting machinery in readiness for their immediate mobilisation in the event of any flood-like situation.
Following the heavy rainfall, the water level increased in the Jhelum and other water bodies.
At 12 am, Jhelum crossed the ‘flood-declaration mark’ of 18 feet at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar.
KHALID GUL reports from south Kashmir
The incessant rains that have been lashing Kashmir for the past two days inundated several villages in south Kashmir as water level swelled in the Jhelum tributaries.
Zadoora village near Mir Bazar in Anantnag district was submerged due to sudden overflow in Sandran Nallah.
“The nomads and non-locals who were putting up in tents near to the stream were caught unawares and ran for safety,” said a local, Shahnawaz Shah.
He said that the villagers rushed out and rescued the nomadic and non-local families.
“The water also seeped into several residential houses but ebbed once the water level in the stream receded,” Shah said.
An official said that the rise in water level was probably caused due to the cloudburst in the upper reaches of Dooru-Shahabad.
Meanwhile, a team of Police and SDRF in Dehruna village of Dooru rescued at least 12 nomadic families along with their cattle.
The nomads were caught amidst the Brengi stream as the water level abruptly went up.
“They were safely evacuated and provided shelter by civil administration later,” an official said.
The water level in Lidder and Aarpati streams is also up.
However, the district administration said that it was ready to tackle any eventuality.
“We have geared up our men and machinery to deal with any eventuality,” DC Anantnag Syed Fakhrudin said.
The administration has also established a PUKAAR helpline and appealed people to call in case of emergency.
The water level is Vishaw Nallah, originating from Kausar Nag and one of the major tributaries of Jhelum is also going up.
The raging waters of this stream were the major reason for the 2014 deluge.
The discharge from it is always on the higher side among all Jhelum tributaries.
The administration has issued an advisory asking the people against venturing near the stream.
“Several nomadic families have been evacuated and accommodated in different schools,” an official said.
He said several villages – Achthal, Adijan, Laisoo, Guddar, Arigatnoo, Kelam Gund, Brazloo, and Chamgund situated along the bank of Vaishaw have been put on alert.
“Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din visited the flood-prone areas and monitored the situation,” the official said.
The situation in Shopian and Pulwama districts is also alarming as water level is rising in Rambiara and Romshi streams.
“The River Jhelum originating from Verinag is also swelling in Khanabal, Bijbehara, Sangam, Awantipora, and Pampore,” an official said.
He said the water level is near the danger mark at Sangam.
Meanwhile, Mughal Road connecting the twin Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch with Kashmir through Shopian remained closed due to landslides.
The Kokernag-Sinthan-Kishtwar Road connecting the Chenab Valley district of Kishtwar with Kashmir also stands closed for the second straight day.
The train services also remained suspended in Kashmir.
"The train didn't ply on the Banihal Qazugund Baramulla track," an official said.
TARIQUE RAHEEM reports from north Kashmir
Two minors were rescued and search operation for another is underway after they drowned in Pohru rivulet in Jaggerpora village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an official said.
According to locals, these minors tried to retrieve slippers of one of the girls, which fell into the river while they were walking on the footbridge built over the river. During the retrieval process, they slipped into the river following which locals, after listening to the screams of the drowning minors, launched a rescue operation.
After some time two minors were successfully retrieved while a girl is still untraceable.
Divulging details, Tehsildar Handwara Shahbaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that a local youth Amir Bashir had been instrumental in saving the two minors, however, the third one Ronaq Jabbar, 13, daughter of Abdul Jabbar Payar of Sulkoot Kupwara was still missing but the administration was putting in all the efforts to trace her.
He identified the other two as Zehran Ahmad, 10, of Jaggerpora and Sadiya Fayaz, 11, of Mughalpora Kupwara.
SYED AMJAD SHAH reports from Jammu
With a prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu region on Sunday, the administration in Jammu advised the people to stay away from the banks of River Chenab, Tawi and other local Nallahs in apprehension of floods or flash floods.
“High alert has been sounded but only along the River Chenab in Akhnoor as water level continues to increase amid rains in Jammu. Low lying residents have been alerted,” officials said.
SUMIT BHARGAV reports from Pir Panjal region
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch on Saturday with two Army men getting washed away in flash floods at Poshana.
While the body of one of the soldiers was retrieved in late evening hours, the second body is yet to be retrieved.
Officials said that in mid afternoon hours on Saturday, an operation team of the Indian Army was on routine duty near a water body in Poshana when two Army personnel got trapped in flash floods and got washed away.
“Soon after the two got washed away in flash floods in Poshana, a massive rescue and search operation was launched by the joint teams of Police, Army and SDRF,” officials said.
They said that senior officers of Police and Army reached at the spot and led this operation that was still going on.
The officials said that the body of one of the washed away soldiers, identified as Naib Subedar Kuldeep had been traced at Dugriyaan.
The other soldier Sepoy Telu Ram is still missing, officials said.
Meanwhile, at least 400 vehicles remained stuck on the Mughal Road on Saturday amid day-long closure of the road due to landslide at Ratta Chamb while the slide debris was cleared in evening hours.
Officials said that Mughal Road got closed on Saturday morning after a fresh landslide at Ratta Chamb at least 38 km from Bufliyaz take off point.
Executive Engineer of Mughal Road Projects, Showkat Ali said that the road got closed after a landslide at Ratta Chamb due to which a two-lane stretch built on the road got damaged.
“Our machinery worked for hours after which we built a single lane stretch on this road, thereby paving way for the movement of vehicles,” he said.
Deputy SP Traffic, Muhammad Nawaz said that around 400 vehicles got struck on both sides of Ratta Chamb due to landslides in the morning.
“These vehicles remained stuck till evening and we have cleared this stuck traffic on Saturday evening after a temporary track has been built by the concerned department,” the Deputy SP said. “If no fresh landslides take place, we will be able to run smoothly on Sunday.”
M M PARVAIZ reports from Chenab Valley
A portion of the approach road leading to Tunnel T-5, at Panthyal, between Ramban and Ramsu on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway caved in and was washed away following heavy rains that lashed the area.
The damage caused to the approach road leading to Tunnel T-5 forced the authorities to restore the old alignment of road stretch of the highway passing through shooting stone-prone Panthyal although on a temporary basis till the damaged portion of the road between tunnel T-5 and T-3 would be restored.
The traffic was diverted through the newly-constructed Tunnel T-5 for safeguarding the life and property travelling on the highway in March at the directions of the government.
Project Director National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), PIU, Ramban, Purshouam Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the temporary approach road leading to Tunnel T-5 Panthyal got washed away due to heavy rains in the area.
He said that the work on the bridge leading to Tunnel T-5 was near completion and would be opened after the remaining work on this bridge is completed.
He said that the road restoration work on the washed-away portion of the temporary approach road leading to Tunnel T-5 would be started soon.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam directed the NHAI to make the old alignment road motorable till the damaged portion of the road between T-5 and T-3 was restored.
Meanwhile, a Traffic Police official said that the old alignment road at Panthyal was restored.
However, shooting stones after intervals occurred at the spot.
According to the traffic officials, the vehicles including private and passenger vehicles carrying tourists and several yatris and trucks loaded with goods for Kashmir had been stopped at Jakhani, Railway Morh, Gole Mela, Plata, Salora, and Dhar Road.
Similarly, the Traffic Police did not allow movement of vehicular traffic towards Ramban, and Kashmir at Nagrota.
The vehicles were asked to return as the highway was closed following the sinking of the road in Ramban.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway also remained closed for a second consecutive day as heavy rains triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones and blocked the thoroughfare at several places in Ramban.
“The road at Panthiyal connecting T1-tunnel with T3 caved in while it remained blocked at Mehar, Cafetaria Mode and several other places,” the official said.
The video of the road caving in also went viral on social media.
“As the highway remains closed no fresh batch of yatri was allowed to move from Baghwani Nagar base camp towards the cave,” the official said.
He said in view of the forecast for more rains, there are bleak chances of yatra resuming on Sunday.