Jhelum, Chenab swell as rains lash J&K

Srinagar: As Jhelum and Chenab rivers continued to swell following moderate to heavy rainfall across J&K on Saturday, creating a panic among the people but the government said that “flood alert” had not been sounded yet and there was nothing to worry as the rains had stopped. Meanwhile, two Army men were washed away in flash floods in Pir Panjal region while a minor drowned in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

SYED RIZWAN GEELANI reports from central Kashmir

Talking to Greater Kashmir after monitoring the water levels in Anantnag and Pampore at midnight, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar said that though the water levels at a few places in south Kashmir had crossed the danger mark, there was no flood threat yet.

“There is nothing to worry as the rains have stopped,” he said.

Amid the overnight moderate and heavy rainfall across Kashmir, the water level of River Jhelum and other tributaries increased significantly creating a flood-like situation in Kashmir.

In the wake of this, the Meteorological Department (MeT) Srinagar issued a public advisory asking people to remain alert at lower catchment areas, apprehending flash flood, landslides and mudslides at some places.

The water level in Jhelum had increased significantly, creating a flood like threat among the masses.

The MeT had also stated that intermittent light to moderate rain and showers might occur at most places of J&K with possibility of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir division.

The MeT predicted generally cloudy with intermittent thundershowers at few places towards evening or early morning.

While advising people to remain cautious, the MeT had predicted temporary water logging and minor floods in low lying areas besides temporary disruption of surface transportation over Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway and other major hilly roads.

"Stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning," the advisory reads.

The overnight rains brought down the temperature while the Meteorological Department said that Srinagar received rainfall of 20 mm, Qazigund 94 mm, Pahalgam 73.3 mm, Kupwara 17.3 mm, Kokernag 76.3 mm, Gulmarg 42.4 mm, Jammu 12 mm, Banihal 103.8 mm, Batote 16.4 mm, Katra 16.6 mm and Bhaderwah 6 mm.

“Some places in Jammu division are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain may occur at some places of Kashmir division,” the official said.