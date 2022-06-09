Jhelum flood management plan in limbo

Srinagar: A comprehensive project undertaken to enhance the carrying capacity of the river Jhelum is yet to be fully completed as the Jammu and Kashmir government is awaiting the release of funds from the central government for the Jhelum Flood Management plan - phase 2.

An estimated amount of Rs 1623 Cr has been earmarked for comprehensive flood management of river Jhelum and its tributaries- phase-II under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).