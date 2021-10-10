Jhelum's carrying capacity enhanced by 25% from 2014

Srinagar: To prevent 2014-like floods in Kashmir division, the carrying capacity of river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 percent by dredging of the river and its flood spill channels.

The 2014 devastating floods in Srinagar and its adjoining areas wreaked havoc and caused an estimated over 1 lakh crore losses to the public and private infrastructure. Subsequently the government of India announced a comprehensive Flood Management Plan.

The Flood Management Plan was divided into two parts: Phase 1 and Phase 2. So far, 98 percent progress has been achieved on phase 1, while for phase 2, J&K administration is awaiting release for funds from the central government.

Speaking to , Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Naresh Kumar said "Carrying capacity of river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 percent from what it was in 2014, we have done spot dredging of flood channels where the need was felt to do so.

“In the first phase of the plan, we have achieved 98 percent of the progress; only two percent is remaining for which we need support from power development as they have to shift their utilities at Sharifabad and Nadikhai to pave the way for completion of works."