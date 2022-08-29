Jio to invest Rs 2 lakh Cr in 5G; pan-India rollout by Dec 2023

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs 2 lakh crore investment for a 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

While speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023.

"To build our pan-India true 5G network, we have committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. Jio has prepared the fastest ever and most ambitious 5G rollout plan for a country of our size. Within the next two months. That is by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata," he said.

Ambani said subsequently the company plans to increase Jio 5G footprint month-on-month until December 2023, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, every 'taluka' and every 'tehsil' of the country.