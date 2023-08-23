Jitendra Singh hails ‘India on moon’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) Incharge Space Jitendra Singh Wednesday hailed ‘India on moon’.

A statement of Singh issued here said that after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan3 on the surface of Moon in the South Pole area, Singh who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “Hail India on Moon! Hail ISRO!”

Simultaneously, in a tweet, which exactly coincided with the precise moment of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, Singh said, “While others fantasize Moon, we have felt the Moon. While others are stuck in the flight of dreams, #Chandrayaan3 has actualised the dream. Tricolour flies high in lunar skies affirming India’s resolve, as articulated by PM @narendramodi, ‘Sky is not the limit.’”

In a brief statement to the media, Singh complimented ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Mission Director Mohan Kumar, and the entire ISRO team for having placed India’s national pride on the moon in the virgin terrain of the South Pole area, not accessed by any other space mission so far.

He said that it was difficult for common citizens to understand how much consistent labour, hard work, commitment, and passion have been put in while working day and night for months and years together to ensure meticulous planning and minutest details for the success of the mission.