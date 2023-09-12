Jittery Kashmiri fruit growers worried after Govt's apple tariff slash

Srinagar: The Government of India (GoI)’s move to slash additional tariff duty of 20 percent on US apples and walnuts have left Kashmir’s fruit growers dismayed and worried about their future in light of the drop in output, poor pricing, and other factors confronting them.

The fear among the growers is that now that high-quality US fruit would be imported to India at lower rates, as a result local produce would lose market share.

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Dealers Union President, Bashir Ahmad Basheer opposed the government's decision to lower import taxes on US apples because it will “have a negative impact on Kashmiri apples”.

“The primary apple-producing region in India is Kashmir, where more than 7 lakh families directly depend on the fruit industry for their livelihood. However, the government’s decision to reduce the additional import duty by 20 percent is not a good one for fruit growers,” Basheer said. “In fact, we were urging the government to hike import duties to support local growers, but instead it did the opposite.”