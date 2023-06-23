J&K achieved enviable heights in last 9 years under PM Modi: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday stated that J&K, following a new growth trajectory, achieved enviable heights in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated this while addressing the “Maha rally” organized by J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as a part of its “Maha Jansampark Abhiyan” to mark the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also extended his gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding J&K government and helping it attain landmark achievements.

Referring to the inauguration and foundation-stone laying ceremonies of several development projects, worth around Rs 400 Cr, by the Union home Minister during the rally, LG Sinha said that this would prove to be a milestone in the development trajectory of J&K.