J&K achieves 100% metering of electricity feeders

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has completed metering of all electricity feeders in the Union Territory, a system that will automatically communicate energy data with the national and J&K portals.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rohit Kansal said that 100 per cent metering of electric feeders has been achieved. “Soon they will be connected with JK portal e-support and national power portal and will supply information on losses and outages.”

“This will help improve the efficiency and performance of the Discoms in Jammu and Kashmir as it will help us know about the feeders which are recording higher losses and take corrective measures,” he said.