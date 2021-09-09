J&K achieves 100% metering of electricity feeders

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has completed metering of all electricity feeders in the Union Territory, a system that will automatically communicate energy data with the national and J&K portals.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rohit Kansal said that 100 per cent metering of electric feeders has been achieved. “Soon they will be connected with JK portal e-support and national power portal and will supply information on losses and outages.”
“This will help improve the efficiency and performance of the Discoms in Jammu and Kashmir as it will help us know about the feeders which are recording higher losses and take corrective measures,” he said.
He said that after completion of feeder metering, the next step is consumer metering. “One lakh smart prepaid meters are under installation. They will help generate accurate bills.”
“We are using technology to reduce losses and improve efficiency and also provide benefits to consumers,” Kansal said, adding that the first phase of smart metering in which 1 lakh meters will be installed will be completed by April 2022 and second phase of smart metering is scheduled to be completed by 2023.
Kansal said that besides installation of meters, PDD is also working on infrastructure upgradation. “Rs 4,000 crore are being spent under different schemes for infra upgradation and it will be completed within a year. It includes replacement of wooden poles, damaged wires wherever the requirement is.”
Kansal also warned “chronic power defaulters” of strict action. “Directions have been given to the field staff that there should be no leniency with chronic defaulters and their connections should be disconnected if they fail to clear their pending bills,” he said.
Chairing a meeting on Wednesday in Jammu to review the power sector, Kansal advised the officers and staff of the corporations to carry out exhaustive preventive maintenance activities, particularly on 11-KV feeders and lines, to eliminate cases of power outages due to sudden faults.
He specially asked the officers of various sub-transmission and distribution divisions to identify lines and feeders with chronic problems and address them first to prevent cases of undue cuts and unscheduled, erratic power supply.
For revenue realization, the principal secretary exhorted the officers to conduct rigorous inspections, impose strict penalties and disconnect the power supply to those at fault.
"The gap between the cost of power purchased and the revenue realized was becoming unsustainable. The distribution companies needed to make the best efforts to meet the targets set for revenue realization this year," he said.
Kansal said the willful defaulters in all segments – industrial, commercial or domestic – need to be strictly proceeded against.
The principal secretary directed that pending dues of corporate consumers, large business establishments, government and private offices and all other defaulting organizations be looked into and outstanding dues realized.