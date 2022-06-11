J&K achieves 100% rural electrification before deadline

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has received a reward worth Rs 100 crore from the Government of India for achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification ahead of timeline.

Pertinently, the Union Territory had achieved another milestone under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana 'Saubhagya' with J&K accomplishing the 100 percent target of rural electrification that too before deadline.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched Saubhagya scheme on 25th September 2017 to achieve universal household electrification covering every village and every district in the country. The scheme outlay was Rs 16,320 crore including gross budgetary support of Rs 12,320 crore.