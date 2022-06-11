J&K achieves 100% rural electrification before deadline

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has received a reward worth Rs 100 crore from the Government of India for achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification ahead of timeline.
Pertinently, the Union Territory had achieved another milestone under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana 'Saubhagya' with J&K accomplishing the 100 percent target of rural electrification that too before deadline.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched Saubhagya scheme on 25th September 2017 to achieve universal household electrification covering every village and every district in the country. The scheme outlay was Rs 16,320 crore including gross budgetary support of Rs 12,320 crore.
The scheme provided last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas besides providing Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) based standalone system for un-electrified households located in remote and inaccessible villages/ habitations.
The J&K Power Department Development proactively worked hard in ensuring electrification to every village which is visible from the fact that almost 3,57,405 households have been electriﬁed in whole of the UT.
Despite facing many natural barriers like hilly terrains and difficult topography of the region, J&K government fulfilled the dream of inhabitants living in these places to see the light of bulb. For the first time, after 73 years of independence village Saddal of Udhampur district and Ganouri-Tanta village of Doda district saw the light of an electric bulb ending decades of darkness from the lives of villagers.
Similarly, villagers in far flung and hilly border areas of Nowshera sub division in Rajouri are experiencing a big transformation in their lives after receiving electricity under the government's Saubhagya scheme. This area was deprived of power supply from the last seven decades.
"We are grateful to the government for launching ambitious schemes like Saubhgya which has made our lives comfortable and convenient in incredible ways. Earlier, our children could not study due to lack of electricity. We had to go to another village to get our mobile phones charged," said Abdul Hamid, a resident from the area.
Under the SAUBHAGYA scheme, Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) organized camps in village or cluster of villages to facilitate on-the spot filling up of application forms including release of electricity connections to households. BRSIDES, DISCOMs/Power Departments also adopted innovative mechanisms like dedicated web-portal and mobile app for collection and consolidation of application form in electronic mode and also capturing process of release of electricity connections.
In another significant move by the government, GARV (Grameen Vidyutikaran) App was launched which aims to monitor transparency in implementation of electrification schemes. Also, Grameen Vidyut Abhiyantas (GVAs) have been appointed by the government to report progress through GARV app.
Besides, mobile apps like ‘Gram Jyoti Doot’, ‘Urja Vistaar’ have been devised for fast track release of power connections. ‘Saubhagya Rath’ in all districts, is being lauded as an innovative practice by the Power Ministry.
Besides, the government has also given the concept of ‘4 Es’ in the revised Tariff Policy which included 'Electricity for all, Efficiency to ensure affordable tariffs, Environment for a sustainable future and Ease of Doing business to attract investments and ensure financial viability.