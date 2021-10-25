‘J&K achieving 100% vaccination reflects Modiji’s strong resolve’

Srinagar: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the COVID-19 had shocked the whole world. “India along with the entire world battled the disease. However, under the able-guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we fought the deadly disease in the best way by upgrading our healthcare infrastructure.”
“J&K is the first to achieve the milestone of 100% vaccination of the first dose amongst the targeted age groups and the work of administering the second dose has been completed by over 50%. It reflects the strong resolve of Modiji towards the betterment of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”, said the Home Minister.
“Modiji was of the opinion that J&K has suffered a lot for the past seven decades. We must give focused attention to save the people there from the Covid pandemic, he added. “Now, everyone has been vaccinated. Is there anyone in the crowd who hasn’t been vaccinated yet? The big ‘No’ from the crowd is a clear indication that we have been successful in our efforts to reach out to every targeted individual with vaccine and saving lives by effectively tackling the spread of Covid in J&K,” said the Union Home Minister.